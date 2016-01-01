See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Esther Schmuel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Esther Schmuel, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Esther Schmuel, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Schmuel works at Comprehensive Maternal-Fetal Medicine Consultants in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Tarzana
    18399 Ventura Blvd Ste 249, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 791-0283

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
First Trimester Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Sickle Cell Screening
First Trimester Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Sickle Cell Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schmuel?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Esther Schmuel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Esther Schmuel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schmuel to family and friends

    Dr. Schmuel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schmuel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Esther Schmuel, MD.

    About Dr. Esther Schmuel, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821007535
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Esther Schmuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schmuel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schmuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schmuel works at Comprehensive Maternal-Fetal Medicine Consultants in Tarzana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schmuel’s profile.

    Dr. Schmuel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmuel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Esther Schmuel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.