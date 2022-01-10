Dr. Esther Molina Tatoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina Tatoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esther Molina Tatoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Esther Molina Tatoy, MD
Dr. Esther Molina Tatoy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Molina Tatoy works at
Dr. Molina Tatoy's Office Locations
Esther L Tatoy MD27532 Cashford Cir Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 973-7076
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thankful that COVID-19 vaccine is available. My kid and niece got their covid vaccine. Office called us to let us know. Dr. Tatoy is very caring to my kids (16 and 12) and my niece.
About Dr. Esther Molina Tatoy, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1780656868
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Molina Tatoy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molina Tatoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molina Tatoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molina Tatoy works at
Dr. Molina Tatoy speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Molina Tatoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina Tatoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molina Tatoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molina Tatoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.