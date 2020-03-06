Overview of Dr. Esther Vivas, MD

Dr. Esther Vivas, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Vivas works at Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.