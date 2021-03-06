Dr. Esther Young, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esther Young, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Esther Young, DO
Dr. Esther Young, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med|TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young's Office Locations
Oakland Neurology Center, PC633 South Blvd E Ste 1300, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 299-0000
Rochester Medical Group3950 S Rochester Rd Ste 1200, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 844-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a migraine patient of Dr. Young's for approximately 10 years. At one point I left her practice to go to a well known head pain clinic. After over a year there with no relief, I returned to Dr. Young. Even though I have never been free of migraines, she keeps trying new meds to reduce them and never makes me feel like I'm a hypochondriac. I have never found her or any of her staff to be anything but friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Esther Young, DO
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1740230085
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med|TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
