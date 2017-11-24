Overview of Dr. Estrelita Dixon, MD

Dr. Estrelita Dixon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Dixon works at Hoxworth Center in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.