Dr. Etai Goldenberg, MD
Dr. Etai Goldenberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their fellowship with Hofstra University School of Medicine
St Louis Urological Surgeons Inc.12855 N 40 Dr Ste 375, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-6071Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
SSM Health Medical Group112 Piper Hill Dr Ste 12, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 939-9202Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Center for Healthy Aging2044 Madison Ave, Granite City, IL 62040 Directions (618) 798-8440
Urology of St Louis Inc6812 State Route 162 Ste 200, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 288-0900
HSHS Medical Group Anesthesiology and Perioperative Services O'Fallon1 Saint Elizabeth Blvd, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 234-2120
- Anderson Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Goldenberg is kind, friendly, compassionate and very good at his job. I highly recommend him!
- Urology
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- Hofstra University School of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Goldenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldenberg has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Peyronie's Disease and Varicocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldenberg speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.