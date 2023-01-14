See All Urologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Etai Goldenberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Etai Goldenberg, MD

Urology
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Etai Goldenberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their fellowship with Hofstra University School of Medicine

Dr. Goldenberg works at Urology Of St. Louis in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO, Granite City, IL, Maryville, IL and O Fallon, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Peyronie's Disease and Varicocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Manoj Desai, MD
Dr. Manoj Desai, MD
1.7 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    St Louis Urological Surgeons Inc.
    12855 N 40 Dr Ste 375, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 567-6071
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    SSM Health Medical Group
    112 Piper Hill Dr Ste 12, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 939-9202
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Center for Healthy Aging
    2044 Madison Ave, Granite City, IL 62040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 798-8440
  4. 4
    Urology of St Louis Inc
    6812 State Route 162 Ste 200, Maryville, IL 62062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 288-0900
  5. 5
    HSHS Medical Group Anesthesiology and Perioperative Services O'Fallon
    1 Saint Elizabeth Blvd, O Fallon, IL 62269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 234-2120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anderson Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypogonadism
Peyronie's Disease
Varicocele
Hypogonadism
Peyronie's Disease
Varicocele

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Epididymis Sperm Aspiration (MESA) Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Sperm Extraction (TESE) Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Reversal Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Goldenberg?

    Jan 14, 2023
    Dr. Goldenberg is kind, friendly, compassionate and very good at his job. I highly recommend him!
    Tom — Jan 14, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Etai Goldenberg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Etai Goldenberg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Goldenberg to family and friends

    Dr. Goldenberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Goldenberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Etai Goldenberg, MD.

    About Dr. Etai Goldenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669663605
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hofstra University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Etai Goldenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldenberg has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Peyronie's Disease and Varicocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Etai Goldenberg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.