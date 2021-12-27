Dr. Eteri Byazrova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byazrova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eteri Byazrova, MD
Dr. Eteri Byazrova, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics, Ferry County Memorial Hospital, Gritman Medical Center, Kootenai Health, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Hospital, Shoshone Medical Center and Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus.
Kootenai Heart Clinics Northwest62 W 7th Ave Ste 310, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 847-2500
Kootenai Family Care1300 E Mullan Ave Ste 1300, Post Falls, ID 83854 Directions (208) 625-5630
Kootenai Heart Clinics Northwest700 W Ironwood Dr Ste 320, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-5250
Hospital Affiliations
- Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics
- Ferry County Memorial Hospital
- Gritman Medical Center
- Kootenai Health
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Shoshone Medical Center
- Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus
I had seen Dr. Byazrova for 10 years. She implanted an ICD in my chest in July of 2010 due to heart incident in which it stopped. She's great but sadly I got a letter this fall stating she retired from her practice. I'm hoping the doctor I have found is as good as she is. My first appt with him is in a month.
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1790738060
- TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
