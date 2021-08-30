Overview of Dr. Ethan Dalley, MD

Dr. Ethan Dalley, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dalley works at Lubbock Spine Institute in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.