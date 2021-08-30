Dr. Ethan Dalley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ethan Dalley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ethan Dalley, MD
Dr. Ethan Dalley, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dalley works at
Dr. Dalley's Office Locations
Lubbock Spine Institute3419 22nd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 796-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am always very pleased with my visits. Dr Dalley has treated me with the utmost respect and wonderful care. In time of emergency he also had a team of standby doctors on call and ready to go in case I needed surgery. Not only does his excellent medical care provide me physical relief but he and his staff also provide me emotional support and relief. I would highly recommend them
About Dr. Ethan Dalley, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780818112
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center Amarillo
- Texas Technical University
- Brigham Young University
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalley works at
Dr. Dalley has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dalley speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalley.
