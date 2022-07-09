Dr. Ethan Gore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ethan Gore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ethan Gore, MD
Dr. Ethan Gore, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.
Dr. Gore's Office Locations
Neurology Department at Medical Center Clinic8333 N Davis Hwy Bldg 1, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 474-8353
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Gore about half a year ago. I transferred my care from my Psychiatrist back home when I moved here. Dr. Gore always treats me with respect, and takes plenty of time to answer my questions. I also think he is doing a good job of managing my medications. I see a lot of negative reviews but I think this may have changed. I will say I’ve had trouble getting through on the phone, even to leave a message. I needed to ask a question about a future appointment and nobody answered. But otherwise, Dr. Gore is a great doctor that I can recommend.
About Dr. Ethan Gore, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1003136987
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gore accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gore has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gore.
