Dr. Ethan Gundeck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ethan Gundeck, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sharon, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Gundeck works at
Locations
New England Psychiatric Associates LLC50 Hospital Hill Rd, Sharon, CT 06069 Directions (860) 364-4505
Hudson Valley Cardiovascular Practice60 Merritt Blvd Ste 200, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 897-9760
Hudson Valley Heart Center (a Health Quest Affiliate)1 Columbia St Ste 200, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 473-1188
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 897-9760
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ethan Gundeck, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1003889924
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
