Dr. Ethan Ittner, DO
Dr. Ethan Ittner, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chico, CA.
Therapeutic Solutions3255 Esplanade, Chico, CA 95973 Directions (530) 899-3150
- 2 3247 Esplanade, Chico, CA 95973 Directions (530) 899-3150
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I'd certainly vouch for the guy. He's worked with me for years and I'm very thankful for his help!
Dr. Ittner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ittner has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ittner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ittner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ittner.
