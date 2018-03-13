Dr. Ethan Kellum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kellum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ethan Kellum, MD
Overview of Dr. Ethan Kellum, MD
Dr. Ethan Kellum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine - Memphis.
Dr. Kellum works at
Dr. Kellum's Office Locations
Nashville Regenerative Orthopedics125 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 240, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 850-4415Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As a health care provider myself I wanted to find someone who I could trust to do Regenexx procedure on me. Dr Kellum’s experience impressed me but after meeting him I was reassured that I chose the best practitioner! The procedure was thoroughly explained, his assistant Celeste worked with Dr Kellum to provide seamless care. This has been the best experience I have had.
About Dr. Ethan Kellum, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1396907705
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital, Boston Massachusetts
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine - Memphis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kellum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kellum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kellum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kellum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kellum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kellum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kellum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.