Dr. Ethan Kellum, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ethan Kellum, MD

Dr. Ethan Kellum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine - Memphis.

Dr. Kellum works at Nashville Regenerative Orthopedics in Franklin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Kellum's Office Locations

    Nashville Regenerative Orthopedics
    125 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 240, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 850-4415
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Treatment frequency



Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ethan Kellum, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1396907705
    Education & Certifications

    • New England Baptist Hospital, Boston Massachusetts
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    • University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine - Memphis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ethan Kellum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kellum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kellum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kellum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kellum works at Nashville Regenerative Orthopedics in Franklin, TN. View the full address on Dr. Kellum’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kellum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kellum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kellum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kellum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

