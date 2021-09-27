Dr. Kisch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ethan Kisch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ethan Kisch, MD
Dr. Ethan Kisch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marion, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kisch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kisch's Office Locations
-
1
Seahorse Behavioral Inc.369 Front St, Marion, MA 02738 Directions (508) 748-3736
-
2
Living Adventures LLC1082 Davol St, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 678-2833
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kisch?
I have seen Dr. Kisch for a little over 10 years between his Warwick and Fall River offices. I have felt that he mostly listened well and was appropriate with choices in medication selection. He has mostly been prompt in returning calls and lab work. Although he can be a little pushy about using certain pharmacies and labs, I did not find him to be arrogant as some other users have. I recently learned that he will be retiring soon and I will miss having him in my life. It’s not easy to find a good psychiatrist these days, and I hope my next one will be as effective as Dr. Kisch.
About Dr. Ethan Kisch, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063480002
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kisch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kisch works at
Dr. Kisch has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kisch speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kisch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kisch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.