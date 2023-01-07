Dr. Ethan Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ethan Larson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ethan Larson, MD
Dr. Ethan Larson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Microvascular Reconstructive Surgery, University Of Washington
Dr. Larson's Office Locations
Larson Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Center7005 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 771-0177
University of Arizona Division of Plast1501 N Campbell Ave # 5334, Tucson, AZ 85724 Directions (520) 626-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner University Medical Center Tucson
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larson?
I had a very pleasant experience at Larson Plastic Surgery. The staff was attentive and caring, and I trusted Dr. Larson right away. I feel he gave an honest assessment and was knowledgeable and experienced, which made me feel well taken care of. I left the consultation feeling well informed about the surgery process and with a clear image of what my results would look like. The surgery was painless and my recovery was fairly easy. I call him a magician because my results are so natural looking and beyond what I had expected. I'm glad I chose Larson Plastic Surgery and am grateful to Dr. Larson and his staff.
About Dr. Ethan Larson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Microvascular Reconstructive Surgery, University Of Washington
- Georgetown
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larson speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.