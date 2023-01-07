See All Plastic Surgeons in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Ethan Larson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (49)
Map Pin Small Tucson, AZ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ethan Larson, MD

Dr. Ethan Larson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Microvascular Reconstructive Surgery, University Of Washington

Dr. Larson works at Larson Plastic Surgery in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Larson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Larson Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Center
    7005 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 771-0177
  2. 2
    University of Arizona Division of Plast
    1501 N Campbell Ave # 5334, Tucson, AZ 85724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 626-8880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner University Medical Center Tucson
  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Oro Valley Hospital
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Benign Tumor
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Benign Tumor

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chest Masculinization Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Transgender Care Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 49 ratings
Patient Ratings (49)
5 Star
(43)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Jan 07, 2023
I had a very pleasant experience at Larson Plastic Surgery. The staff was attentive and caring, and I trusted Dr. Larson right away. I feel he gave an honest assessment and was knowledgeable and experienced, which made me feel well taken care of. I left the consultation feeling well informed about the surgery process and with a clear image of what my results would look like. The surgery was painless and my recovery was fairly easy. I call him a magician because my results are so natural looking and beyond what I had expected. I'm glad I chose Larson Plastic Surgery and am grateful to Dr. Larson and his staff.
Jan 07, 2023
Photo: Dr. Ethan Larson, MD
About Dr. Ethan Larson, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1871741124
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Microvascular Reconstructive Surgery, University Of Washington
Internship
  • Georgetown
Undergraduate School
  • University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ethan Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Larson works at Larson Plastic Surgery in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Larson’s profile.

49 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

