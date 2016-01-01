See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Ethan Lindsey, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ethan Lindsey, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Lindsey works at Positive Changes in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Bethany, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Positive Changes LLC
    744 SE 25th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 636-1463
  2. 2
    Oklahoma City
    100 NW 63rd St Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 842-4435
    Monday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  3. 3
    INTEGRIS Health
    301 NW 63rd St Ste 650, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 842-4435
  4. 4
    Positive Changes
    7908 Nw 23rd St, Bethany, OK 73008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 440-1006

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Ethan Lindsey, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033103304
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ethan Lindsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lindsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lindsey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

