Dr. Ethan Lindsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ethan Lindsey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ethan Lindsey, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Lindsey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Positive Changes LLC744 SE 25th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73129 Directions (405) 636-1463
-
2
Oklahoma City100 NW 63rd St Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions (405) 842-4435Monday9:00am - 1:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
3
INTEGRIS Health301 NW 63rd St Ste 650, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions (405) 842-4435
-
4
Positive Changes7908 Nw 23rd St, Bethany, OK 73008 Directions (405) 440-1006
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lindsey?
About Dr. Ethan Lindsey, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1033103304
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindsey works at
Dr. Lindsey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.