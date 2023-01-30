Dr. Ethan Payne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ethan Payne, MD
Dr. Ethan Payne, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brodheadsville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.
1
Pocono Eye Associates Inc120 Burrus Blvd Ste 110, Brodheadsville, PA 18322 Directions (570) 992-4000
2
Pocono Eye Associates100 Community Dr Ste 204A, Tobyhanna, PA 18466 Directions (570) 421-8842
3
Pocono Eye Associates300 Plaza Ct Ste A, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (570) 421-8842
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
I received excellent care with Dr. Payne would highly recommend him.
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598024093
- Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Pennsylvania State University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Payne has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payne accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Payne has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Payne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Payne speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.