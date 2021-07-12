See All Plastic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Ethan Philpott, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.4 (21)
Map Pin Small Scottsdale, AZ
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ethan Philpott, MD

Dr. Ethan Philpott, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.

Dr. Philpott works at Body Sculpting Center in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Philpott's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Body Sculpting Center
    2255 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 639-4338
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Benign Tumor
Breast Diseases
Burn Injuries
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Jul 12, 2021
June 23, 2021 Dr philpott was my surgeon for a full mommy makeover, my results are more then I could have ever imagined . Thank you Dr philpott for this brilliant life changing journey ??
Mary Evangelista — Jul 12, 2021
Photo: Dr. Ethan Philpott, MD
About Dr. Ethan Philpott, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1619062106
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Missouri School of Medicine Hospitals and Clinics
Medical Education
  • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Undergraduate School
  • Harvard University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ethan Philpott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Philpott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Philpott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Philpott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Philpott works at Body Sculpting Center in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Philpott’s profile.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Philpott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philpott.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Philpott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Philpott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

