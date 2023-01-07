Dr. Ethan Schock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ethan Schock, MD
Overview of Dr. Ethan Schock, MD
Dr. Ethan Schock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Drew Memorial Health System.
Dr. Schock works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schock's Office Locations
-
1
Ortho Arkansas800 FAIR PARK BLVD, Little Rock, AR 72204 Directions (501) 500-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Arkansas Specialty Orthopaedics600 S McKinley St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 663-3647
-
3
Arkansas Specialty Orthopaedics - North Little Rock1525 Country Club Rd, Sherwood, AR 72120 Directions (501) 663-3647
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Drew Memorial Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualChoice
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schock?
I absolutely love Dr. Shock and his staff. They make you feel like family. Several of his staff wished me a happy early birthday because I won't see them until after, and that means a lot to me, because it shows they truly care. I highly recommend him and his staff for all your orthopedic needs.
About Dr. Ethan Schock, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1033197215
Education & Certifications
- University Ut School Med
- University Mi Med School
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schock works at
Dr. Schock has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Schock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.