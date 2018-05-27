See All Ophthalmologists in Stockton, CA
Dr. Ethan Tittler, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ethan Tittler, MD

Dr. Ethan Tittler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca, Memorial Medical Center and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Tittler works at Central Valley Eye Medical Grp in Stockton, CA with other offices in Modesto, CA and Manteca, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tittler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Valley Eye Medical Group Inc.
    36 W Yokuts Ave Ste 1, Stockton, CA 95207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 952-3700
  2. 2
    CVE Modesto Office
    1334 Nelson Ave, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 579-8800
  3. 3
    Central Valley Eye Medical Group Inc.
    200 Cottage Ave Ste 102, Manteca, CA 95336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 239-5303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
  • Memorial Medical Center
  • Stanislaus Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ethan Tittler, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649562406
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tittler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tittler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tittler has seen patients for Migraine, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tittler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Tittler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tittler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tittler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tittler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

