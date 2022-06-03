Dr. Ethan Yalvac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yalvac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ethan Yalvac, MD
Overview
Dr. Ethan Yalvac, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, Orange County Global Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Locations
Mm Pathology Laboratories520 Superior Ave Ste 255, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 706-2903Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Santa Ana Office Clinic700 N TUSTIN AVE, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 245-1444Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Irvine Office/Clinic16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 201, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 753-9150Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yalvac and his staff were very friendly and helpful. I immediately felt at ease and confident in my diagnosis.
About Dr. Ethan Yalvac, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Turkish
Education & Certifications
- General and Invasive Cardiology - Tulane University in New Orleans, LA
- Tulane Internal Medicine Residency Program
- Tulane University Health Science Center, Internal Medicine
- University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
