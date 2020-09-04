Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ethel Andrews, MD
Overview of Dr. Ethel Andrews, MD
Dr. Ethel Andrews, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Florida.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews' Office Locations
- 1 1351 Bedford Dr, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 757-6799
Atlantic Psychiatric Center Palm Bay2123 Franklin Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Directions (321) 724-1614
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Andrews and have been seeing her for about 10 years. I don't understand any of the negative comments about her as a doctor. My whole family is happier and healthier having her care for our mental health. She works part-time as she is semi-retired so scheduling is tough.
About Dr. Ethel Andrews, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1609865138
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Psychiatry
