Overview of Dr. Etsegenet Ayele, MD

Dr. Etsegenet Ayele, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Minsk State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Ayele works at The Katella Wellness Center Inc in Los Alamitos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.