Dr. Etta Frankel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Etta Frankel, MD
Dr. Etta Frankel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Frankel works at
Dr. Frankel's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street425 W 59th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 636-3290
Mount Sinai Doctors2109 BROADWAY, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 523-8672
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Frankel is very thorough. Her bedside manner is calm and focused. The waiting time to be seen however is often very long.
About Dr. Etta Frankel, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1952394967
Education & Certifications
- Columbia P&S
- St Lukes Hosp
- Overlook Hosp
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frankel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frankel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frankel has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency and Cervical Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frankel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frankel speaks French and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.