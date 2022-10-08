See All General Surgeons in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Etwar McBean, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Etwar McBean, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of The West Indies and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. McBean works at The Bariatric and Hernia Institute, PC in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Bariatric and Hernia Institute, PC
    10313 Georgia Ave Ste 307, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 206-8506
    Oasis Womens Center LLC
    7500 Greenway Center Dr Ste 1120, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 206-8506

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Community Hospital
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Obesity
Gallstones
Ventral Hernia

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 08, 2022
    Dr. McBean did my sleeve and hernia repair. I am so glad that I was sent to him because he makes you feel very comfortable with him. He has a great personality and he follows through with his patients. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking to start their weight loss journey or for any other procedure he performs. You will not be disappointed!!!
    Heather Murphy — Oct 08, 2022
    About Dr. Etwar McBean, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730383498
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Florida
    Residency
    • howard university hospital
    Internship
    • Kingston Public Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University of The West Indies
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Etwar McBean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McBean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McBean has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McBean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. McBean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBean.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

