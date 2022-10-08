Dr. Etwar McBean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Etwar McBean, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Etwar McBean, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of The West Indies and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. McBean works at
Locations
The Bariatric and Hernia Institute, PC10313 Georgia Ave Ste 307, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (240) 206-8506
Oasis Womens Center LLC7500 Greenway Center Dr Ste 1120, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (240) 206-8506
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McBean did my sleeve and hernia repair. I am so glad that I was sent to him because he makes you feel very comfortable with him. He has a great personality and he follows through with his patients. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking to start their weight loss journey or for any other procedure he performs. You will not be disappointed!!!
About Dr. Etwar McBean, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1730383498
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- howard university hospital
- Kingston Public Hospitals
- University of The West Indies
