Dr. Eudora Eng, MD

Nephrology
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eudora Eng, MD

Dr. Eudora Eng, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Eng works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eng's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Galter
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-0596

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia
Acute Kidney Failure
Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia
Acute Kidney Failure

Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HAP Insurance
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Eudora Eng, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639261621
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital|University Of Washington
    Residency
    • Ohio State University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Oh St U Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eng works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Eng’s profile.

    Dr. Eng has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Eng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

