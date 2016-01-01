Dr. Eng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eudora Eng, MD
Overview of Dr. Eudora Eng, MD
Dr. Eudora Eng, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Eng's Office Locations
Galter675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0596
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eudora Eng, MD
- Nephrology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital|University Of Washington
- Ohio State University Medical Center
- Oh St U Hosps
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eng has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Eng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eng.
