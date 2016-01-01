Overview of Dr. Eudora Eng, MD

Dr. Eudora Eng, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Eng works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.