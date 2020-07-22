See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Eugene Alford, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eugene Alford, MD

Dr. Eugene Alford, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Alford works at Alford Facial Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alford's Office Locations

    Houston Office
    6560 Fannin St Ste 704, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 532-3223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brow Presentation Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Epithelial-Myoepithelial Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Sinonasal Undifferentiated Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Conjunctiva Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wrinkly Skin Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 22, 2020
    Dr. Alford helped give me give me smile back along with gave me a chance to breathe again after multiple injuries as an event planner serving the military injury .He truly listened attentively takes his time ,very caring and makes a big difference an incredible surgeon Very Proud to recommend him and his staff
    Andrea Johnson — Jul 22, 2020
    About Dr. Eugene Alford, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1093700387
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Internship
    • University Health System
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Alford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alford works at Alford Facial Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Alford’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Alford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

