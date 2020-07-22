Dr. Eugene Alford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Alford, MD
Dr. Eugene Alford, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Houston Office6560 Fannin St Ste 704, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 532-3223
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Alford helped give me give me smile back along with gave me a chance to breathe again after multiple injuries as an event planner serving the military injury .He truly listened attentively takes his time ,very caring and makes a big difference an incredible surgeon Very Proud to recommend him and his staff
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University Health System
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Alford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alford speaks Arabic and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Alford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.