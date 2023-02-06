See All Podiatrists in Naples, FL
Dr. Eugene Batelli, DPM

Podiatry
4.1 (29)
Map Pin Small Naples, FL
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eugene Batelli, DPM

Dr. Eugene Batelli, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Podiatric Med. and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital, Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.

Dr. Batelli works at Associates In Medicine & Surgery in Naples, FL with other offices in Estero, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Batelli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Naples Office
    2350 Vanderbilt Beach Rd Ste 204, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 481-7000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Estero Office
    10201 Arcos Ave Ste 203, Estero, FL 33928 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 498-4979
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    East Naples Office
    7151 Radio Rd, Naples, FL 34104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 732-5585
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
  • Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Sever's Disease
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Sever's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 06, 2023
    Excellent doctor
    — Feb 06, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Eugene Batelli, DPM
    About Dr. Eugene Batelli, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336123652
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Passaic Beth Israel
    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Podiatric Med.
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Batelli, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Batelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Batelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Batelli has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Batelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Batelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

