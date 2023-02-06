Dr. Eugene Batelli, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Batelli, DPM
Dr. Eugene Batelli, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Podiatric Med. and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital, Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.
Naples Office2350 Vanderbilt Beach Rd Ste 204, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 481-7000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Estero Office10201 Arcos Ave Ste 203, Estero, FL 33928 Directions (239) 498-4979Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
East Naples Office7151 Radio Rd, Naples, FL 34104 Directions (239) 732-5585Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
- Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent doctor
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- Passaic Beth Israel
- New York College Of Podiatric Med.
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
