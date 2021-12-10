Dr. Eugene Belogorsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belogorsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Belogorsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eugene Belogorsky, MD
Dr. Eugene Belogorsky, MD is a Pulmonologist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Mendocino Coast, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Petaluma Valley Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Sutter Lakeside Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Dr. Belogorsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Belogorsky's Office Locations
-
1
Eugene Belogorsky M.d. Inc.585 W College Ave Ste A, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 Directions (707) 526-3500Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 4:30pmSunday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventist Health Mendocino Coast
- Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
- Petaluma Valley Hospital
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Lakeside Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Belogorsky?
Dr.Belogorsky is a wonderful doctor and my favorite! I am never kept waiting, he answers all my questions and is extremely knowledgeable. He combines this with a sharp sense of humor and I always leave the appointments feeling I was heard and my health is well managed by him and his staff.
About Dr. Eugene Belogorsky, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1184657538
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belogorsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belogorsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belogorsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belogorsky works at
Dr. Belogorsky has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belogorsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Belogorsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belogorsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belogorsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belogorsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.