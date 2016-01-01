See All Neurologists in Salisbury, NC
Dr. Eugene Benjamin, MD

Neurology
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eugene Benjamin, MD

Dr. Eugene Benjamin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Benjamin works at Novant Health Spine Specialists - Rowan in Salisbury, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Benjamin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Spine Specialists
    1910 Jake Alexander Blvd W Ste 102, Salisbury, NC 28147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 637-1121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Head CT Scan
Dementia or Depression Screening
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Eugene Benjamin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619938867
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
