Dr. Eugene Benjamin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benjamin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Benjamin, MD
Overview of Dr. Eugene Benjamin, MD
Dr. Eugene Benjamin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Benjamin works at
Dr. Benjamin's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Spine Specialists1910 Jake Alexander Blvd W Ste 102, Salisbury, NC 28147 Directions (704) 637-1121
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benjamin?
About Dr. Eugene Benjamin, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1619938867
Education & Certifications
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benjamin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benjamin works at
Dr. Benjamin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benjamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benjamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.