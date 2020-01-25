See All Neurosurgeons in Greensburg, PA
Dr. Eugene Bonaroti, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (56)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eugene Bonaroti, MD

Dr. Eugene Bonaroti, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advanced Surgical Hospital, Allegheny Valley Hospital, Butler Memorial Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver, Upmc Altoona and Upmc East.

Dr. Bonaroti works at Surgical Spine Associates in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA, Irwin, PA and Seven Fields, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bonaroti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Greensburg - Aestique
    1 Aesthetic Way, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 275-0227
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Gamma Surgery Center
    107 Gamma Dr Ste 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 275-0227
  3. 3
    Emilio Villegas MD
    100 Pennsylvania Ave, Irwin, PA 15642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 275-0227
  4. 4
    Cranberry - One Adams Place
    310 Seven Fields Blvd, Seven Fields, PA 16046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 275-0227
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advanced Surgical Hospital
  • Allegheny Valley Hospital
  • Butler Memorial Hospital
  • Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
  • Heritage Valley Beaver
  • Upmc Altoona
  • Upmc East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 25, 2020
    Doc "B" is like dealing with a member of the family. He listens intently, he respects his patients and his surgical skills are unsurpassed. All in all, he's the only doctor worth his salt!
    Dpack — Jan 25, 2020
    About Dr. Eugene Bonaroti, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528068608
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Pittsburgh MC
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Univeristy Of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
