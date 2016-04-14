Overview of Dr. Eugene Brabston, MD

Dr. Eugene Brabston, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lebanon, NH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED.



Dr. Brabston works at SECTION OF GENERAL INTERNAL MEDICINE in Lebanon, NH with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.