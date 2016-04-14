See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lebanon, NH
Dr. Eugene Brabston, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eugene Brabston, MD

Dr. Eugene Brabston, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lebanon, NH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED.

Dr. Brabston works at SECTION OF GENERAL INTERNAL MEDICINE in Lebanon, NH with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Brabston's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dartmouth-hitchcock Medical Center
    1 Medical Center Dr, Lebanon, NH 03756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 650-5000
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Alabama Sports Medicine-k Bramlett MD
    1201 11th Ave S Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 975-2663
  3. 3
    American Sports Medicine Institute
    1313 13th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 930-8339

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Limb Pain

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Limb Pain
Ankle Fracture
Clavicle Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Bunion
Chronic Neck Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hip Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Dislocation
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Low Back Pain
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Broken Neck
Chondrocalcinosis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Disorders
Elbow Fracture
Femur Fracture
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis)
Gout
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Lupus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteosarcoma
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Runner's Knee
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Diseases
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Instability
Shoulder Labral Tear
Shoulder Resurfacing
Shoulder Stabilizations
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Sternum Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Systemic Sclerosis
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
Wrist Fracture
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 14, 2016
    Dr. Brabston never makes me feel rushed and he makes me feel like he really listens. His treatment is conservative so you can be assured that he has YOUR best interests in mind.
    Danielle Daly in Birmingham, AL — Apr 14, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eugene Brabston, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710151931
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Residency
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Mc
    Internship
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Brabston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brabston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brabston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brabston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brabston has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brabston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brabston. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brabston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brabston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brabston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

