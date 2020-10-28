Dr. Eugene Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Eugene Brown, MD
Dr. Eugene Brown, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from East Carolina U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Dr. Brown works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
-
1
South Mt. Pleasant Office2295 Henry Tecklenburg Dr, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 766-7103
-
2
Surgery Center Of Charleston1849 Savage Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 576-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
I was seen as a new patient within hours after calling for an appointment. The staff is friendly and professional. My problem was diagnosed and resolved quickly. Great practice and look forward to becoming a long term patient.
About Dr. Eugene Brown, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245238930
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- East Carolina U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.