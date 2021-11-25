Dr. Eugene Bulkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bulkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Bulkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Eugene Bulkin, MD
Dr. Eugene Bulkin, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Bulkin works at
Dr. Bulkin's Office Locations
May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors5 E 98th St # 2, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bulkin?
Dr. Bulkin had saved my life a few years ago when I couldn't move. Literally I could not get up. I went to another doctor before and she was terrible. Dr. Bulkin knew where exactly to give me the shot and the pain was gone for a good few years. Last week I came back when I had a strong pain, and he did the same, and again, the pain is gone!!! I highly recommend Dr. Bulkin; besides the fact that he is an excellent doctor, he is also pleasant and calm!
About Dr. Eugene Bulkin, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1447456108
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- New York University / Rusk Institute Of Rehabilitation Medicine
- New York Hospital of Queens
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bulkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bulkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bulkin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bulkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bulkin works at
Dr. Bulkin has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bulkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bulkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bulkin.
