Dr. Eugene Cassone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugene Cassone, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Lib U Degli Studi, Chieti and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and Elizabethtown Community Hospital.
Dr. Cassone works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates77 Plaza Blvd Ste 101, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 310-3890
Hospital Affiliations
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
- Elizabethtown Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Caring and attentive. Returns phone calls.
About Dr. Eugene Cassone, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1902874902
Education & Certifications
- Robert Packer Hosp
- Robert Packer Hosp
- Lib U Degli Studi, Chieti
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cassone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cassone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cassone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cassone works at
Dr. Cassone has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Achalasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cassone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassone.
