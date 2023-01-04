Overview

Dr. Eugene Cassone, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Lib U Degli Studi, Chieti and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and Elizabethtown Community Hospital.



Dr. Cassone works at Gastroenterology Associates in Plattsburgh, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Achalasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.