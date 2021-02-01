See All Ophthalmologists in Vallejo, CA
Dr. Eugene Chang, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (59)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eugene Chang, MD

Dr. Eugene Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vallejo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center.

Dr. Chang works at KAISER PERMANENTE VALLEJO MEDICAL CENTER in Vallejo, CA with other offices in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chang's Office Locations

  1
    Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center
    975 Sereno Dr, Vallejo, CA 94589 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 651-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2
    Ohsu Hospital
    3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 494-8311
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abscess
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aneurysm
Anisocoria
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Astigmatism
Benign Tumor
Biopsy of Breast
Black Eye
Blepharitis
Blurred Vision
Cancer
Chemical Burn - Eyes
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Eye Diseases
Colectomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colon and Rectal Surgery
Color Blindness
Colorectal Cancer
Congenital Glaucoma
Contact Lens Exams
Crohn's Disease
Diabetic Eye Exam
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dilatation
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Esophageal Surgery
Esophoria
Esotropia
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Eye Procedure
Eye Strain
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
Eyeglasses
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Foreign Body in Eye
Fracture
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gallstones
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Glaucoma
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
Heart Surgery
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hernia Repair
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertensive Retinopathy
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lung Surgery
Macular Dystrophy
Mechanical Strabismus
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Night Blindness
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Ophthalmoplegia
Optic Nerve Disorder
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Physical Examination
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Poor Color Vision
Port Placements or Replacements
Pterygium
Pulmonary Disease
Refractive Error
Refractive Eye Disorders
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Retinal Testing
Rib Fracture
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Contact Lenses
Stomach Diseases
Stomach Surgery
Stye
Thrombosis
Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vascular Disease
Ventral Hernia
Vision Impairment
Vision Loss
Wound Repair
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 01, 2021
    Almost 20 years ago Dr. Chang confronted my detached retina with great care and concern. He worked hard to re-attach and secure it with both cryo and laser. I mean, he really worked hard to get at all the angles and borders--and then he did the other eye too to prevent that from detaching. All these years later, it's still going strong! Thank you, Dr. Chang!
    Jackie Gay Wilson — Feb 01, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Eugene Chang, MD
    About Dr. Eugene Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568670792
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Baylor University
