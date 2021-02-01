Dr. Eugene Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eugene Chang, MD
Dr. Eugene Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vallejo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center975 Sereno Dr, Vallejo, CA 94589 Directions (707) 651-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ohsu Hospital3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-8311Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
Almost 20 years ago Dr. Chang confronted my detached retina with great care and concern. He worked hard to re-attach and secure it with both cryo and laser. I mean, he really worked hard to get at all the angles and borders--and then he did the other eye too to prevent that from detaching. All these years later, it's still going strong! Thank you, Dr. Chang!
About Dr. Eugene Chang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1568670792
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.