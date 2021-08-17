Overview of Dr. Eugene Chardoul, MD

Dr. Eugene Chardoul, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 64 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Chardoul works at Comprehensive Medical Group in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.