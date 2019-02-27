Dr. Eugene Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Cho, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Locations
Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Joseph1708 Yakima Ave Fl 2, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cho performed an emergency small intestine reconstruction surgery on me in December 2018. I am convinced he and Dr. Swedler from St. Francis saved my life. My family had been told there was a significant chance I wouldn't survive. When I met Dr. Cho after surgery, I found him to be very caring. In the times I saw him following surgery, I came to feel he must be a kind, gentle soul. I would definitely recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Eugene Cho, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1851301568
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland Hospital
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho accepts online appointment scheduling.
Dr. Cho offers telehealth services.
Dr. Cho works at
Dr. Cho has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.