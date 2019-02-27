See All General Surgeons in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Eugene Cho, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eugene Cho, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Cho works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Joseph
    1708 Yakima Ave Fl 2, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anthony Hospital

