Dr. Eugene Choo, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eugene Choo, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med.

Dr. Choo works at Allergy & ENT Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westside Podiatry
    13114 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 100, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 859-6100
  2. 2
    Allergy & ENT Associates
    650 W Bough Ln Ste 164, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 461-6711

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Hives
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Hives

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sulfonamide Allergy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 15, 2017
    Dr. Choo is very professional and takes his patients concerns and symptoms seriously, while being sure not to push medications or procedures that he isn't sure will be helpful based on individual cases. All of the staff in the office are very friendly and getting the shots are a breeze.
    Whitney R. in Houston, TX — Aug 15, 2017
    About Dr. Eugene Choo, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    • 1386818375
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Baylor Medical Center
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    • Princeton University
