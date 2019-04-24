Dr. Eugene Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Chung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugene Chung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Margaret Mary Health Main Campus and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. Chung works at
Locations
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Green Township5885 Harrison Ave Ste 1900, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 206-1800
The Urology Group24 Six Pine Ranch Rd, Batesville, IN 47006 Directions (812) 933-5110
The Christ Hospital Medical Office Building2123 Auburn Ave # 100, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 206-1180
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Margaret Mary Health Main Campus
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chung saved my life on more than one occasion. He will always be my doctor unless he "fires" me. He has been my heart specialist for 22 years. I would and have recommend him to anyone who has heart failure.
About Dr. Eugene Chung, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1003893926
Education & Certifications
- University Of Massac
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Mt Sinai Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
