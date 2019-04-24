Overview

Dr. Eugene Chung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Margaret Mary Health Main Campus and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Chung works at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Batesville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.