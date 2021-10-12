Overview

Dr. Eugene Crafton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.



Dr. Crafton works at Grand Junction Gastroenterology in Grand Junction, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.