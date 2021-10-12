Dr. Eugene Crafton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crafton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Crafton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eugene Crafton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.
Grand Junction Gastroenterology1035 Wellington Ave Ste 101, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (970) 242-6600
- Community Hospital
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Excellent physician. Very professional but yet relatable with an outstanding staff. He communicated effectively the steps of the procedures and the scope of the colonoscopy. Once completed he personally followed up with the results and answered any questions. Felt completely at ease with the physician, his excellent staff (Tiffany, Melissa, Cee Cee, Natalie and Natalie) Great care!!
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- U Ark For Med Scis
- U So Ala
- U So Ala
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Crafton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crafton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crafton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crafton has seen patients for Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Hernia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crafton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Crafton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crafton.
