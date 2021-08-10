Dr. Eugene Dela Cruz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dela Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Dela Cruz, DPM
Overview of Dr. Eugene Dela Cruz, DPM
Dr. Eugene Dela Cruz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Dela Cruz's Office Locations
On the Move Podiatry - Deer Valley19636 N 27th Ave Ste 301, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 440-8533
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This Dr is amazing. He treats you like a family member. The Staff go above and beyond. I have had surgery on my right foot. He did a awesome job. Would I recommend...A BIG YES
About Dr. Eugene Dela Cruz, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dela Cruz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dela Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dela Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dela Cruz has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dela Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dela Cruz speaks Tagalog.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dela Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dela Cruz.
