Dr. Eugene Dorio, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eugene Dorio, MD

Dr. Eugene Dorio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Dr. Dorio works at Joseph Terrazzino M D Inc. in Valencia, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dorio's Office Locations

    Joseph Terrazzino M D Inc.
    23823 Valencia Blvd Ste 230, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 254-5554

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Sinus Bradycardia
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Sinus Bradycardia

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

May 02, 2017
Dr Dorio is a grear doctor. His staff ,Rosie and Hortensia, works hard to meet the patients needs.
cruz family in La Puente, CA — May 02, 2017
About Dr. Eugene Dorio, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 42 years of experience
  • English
  • 1912956434
Education & Certifications

  • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dorio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dorio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dorio works at Joseph Terrazzino M D Inc. in Valencia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dorio’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorio.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

