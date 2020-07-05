Dr. Dorsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eugene Dorsey, MD
Overview of Dr. Eugene Dorsey, MD
Dr. Eugene Dorsey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from West Virginia University.
Western Orthopedic Surgical Associates25431 Cabot Rd Ste 110, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 716-1900
Amazing he listens understands and work with you
- 58 years of experience
- West Virginia University
Dr. Dorsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorsey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.