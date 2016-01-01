See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Southampton, PA
Dr. Eugene Dyakovetsky, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Eugene Dyakovetsky, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Eugene Dyakovetsky, MD

Dr. Eugene Dyakovetsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southampton, PA. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH.

Dr. Dyakovetsky works at Lakeside Medical in Southampton, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Kelly Lapa, CRNP
Kelly Lapa, CRNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Richard Eisenstaedt, MD
Dr. Richard Eisenstaedt, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Elliott Brownstein, MD
Dr. Elliott Brownstein, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Dyakovetsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeside Medical
    201 LAKESIDE PARK, Southampton, PA 18966 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 579-3475

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Screening
Pneumonia
Cholesterol Screening
Thyroid Screening
Pneumonia
Cholesterol Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Dyakovetsky?

Photo: Dr. Eugene Dyakovetsky, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eugene Dyakovetsky, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dyakovetsky to family and friends

Dr. Dyakovetsky's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Dyakovetsky

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eugene Dyakovetsky, MD.

About Dr. Eugene Dyakovetsky, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1215157987
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dyakovetsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dyakovetsky works at Lakeside Medical in Southampton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Dyakovetsky’s profile.

Dr. Dyakovetsky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyakovetsky.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyakovetsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyakovetsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Eugene Dyakovetsky, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.