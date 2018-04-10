Dr. Eugene Eddlemon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eddlemon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Eddlemon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eugene Eddlemon, MD
Dr. Eugene Eddlemon, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.
Dr. Eddlemon works at
Dr. Eddlemon's Office Locations
-
1
Enloe Medical Center1531 Esplanade, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 332-7300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Eugene D. Eddlemon M.d. Inc.95 Declaration Dr Ste 1, Chico, CA 95973 Directions (530) 345-9455
-
3
Enloe Women's Services1600 Esplanade Ste C, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 332-4470
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eddlemon?
Dr. Edemon removed a tumor from my shoulder. The incision was about 1.5 inches long. It healed quickly and I do not have a scar.
About Dr. Eugene Eddlemon, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1871525477
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eddlemon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eddlemon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eddlemon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eddlemon works at
Dr. Eddlemon has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Venous Insufficiency and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eddlemon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Eddlemon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eddlemon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eddlemon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eddlemon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.