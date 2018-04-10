Overview of Dr. Eugene Eddlemon, MD

Dr. Eugene Eddlemon, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Eddlemon works at Enloe Medical Center in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Venous Insufficiency and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.