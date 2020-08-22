Dr. Eugene Eisenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Eisenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugene Eisenberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 73 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Adventist Health St. Helena, Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and Sonoma Valley Hospital.
Dr. Eisenberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arnold S Brickman MD Inc3434 Villa Ln Ste 280, Napa, CA 94558 Directions (707) 259-6767
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health St. Helena
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
- Sonoma Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eisenberg?
Awesome visit. Dr. Eisenberg is thorough, caring, and takes his time to make sure he has all the pertinent information. I learned things about thyroid disease and treatment no other doctor has ever shared in 25+ years of treatment.His office staff is wonderful too.
About Dr. Eugene Eisenberg, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 73 years of experience
- English
- 1255358750
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisenberg works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.