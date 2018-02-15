See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Eugene Fernandes, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eugene Fernandes, MD

Dr. Eugene Fernandes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.

Dr. Fernandes works at EUGENE FERNANDES, MD in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fernandes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eugene Fernandes, MD
    9229 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 624-8899

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Retinopathy
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Diabetic Retinopathy
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye

Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dr. Fernandes' Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Fernandes

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Eugene Fernandes, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1427154244
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Fernandes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernandes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernandes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernandes works at EUGENE FERNANDES, MD in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Fernandes’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

