Dr. Eugene Fontenot, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eugene Fontenot, MD

Dr. Eugene Fontenot, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.

Dr. Fontenot works at Dr. Eugene Fontenot in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fontenot's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Eugene Fontenot
    4150 Nelson Rd Bldg A Ste 1, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 474-2056

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
  • West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital

Cervicitis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Atrophic Vaginitis
Cervicitis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Atrophic Vaginitis

Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 05, 2019
    Love him! He delivered my son and when my husband was killed .. my son played ball with his son. They helped out tremendously. I am grateful to him.
    Paula Anderson Savant in Monroe, LA — Mar 05, 2019
    About Dr. Eugene Fontenot, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1275538993
    Education & Certifications

    • Interim LSU Public Hospital
    • Lsu Div-Charity Hosp
    • LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Fontenot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontenot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fontenot has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fontenot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fontenot works at Dr. Eugene Fontenot in Lake Charles, LA. View the full address on Dr. Fontenot’s profile.

    Dr. Fontenot has seen patients for Cervicitis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fontenot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontenot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontenot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fontenot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fontenot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

