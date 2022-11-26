Overview of Dr. Eugene Garber, MD

Dr. Eugene Garber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Garber works at OU Physicians Pediatric Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.