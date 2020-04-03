Overview

Dr. Eugene Go, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cocoa, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.