Dr. Eugene Go, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Go, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cocoa, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5005 Port St John Pkwy Ste 2600, Cocoa, FL 32927 Directions (321) 636-0781
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Parrish Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Go is kind, caring and compassionate. He explains things so they are easy to understand. I never feel rushed and always feel better after leaving his office. He even walks his patients to the door. He wore a mask and told me how I can extend the life of my mask I was wearing. Thank you Dr. Go. You exemplify the character and quality of a doctor who cares about your patients.
About Dr. Eugene Go, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Sinai Hosp Of Baltimore
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
